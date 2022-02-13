Police probing shooting incident involving officers and Lamashegu youth

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

A February 13, 2022, incident involving youth in Lamashegu in the Northern Region has made the news headlines.

Some news outlets are reporting deaths whiles others are reporting injuries after protesting youth clashed with Police.



The incident involved the shooting of a road traffic offender at a Palace. Police have reportedly apologized for firing on the Palace but the chief insists that those responsible must be prosected.



The Ghana Police Service has issued the statement below in respect of the incident.



Shooting incident at Lamashegu, Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into a shooting incident that occurred today 13th February 2022 at about 1300hrs at Lamashegu and a subsequent attack on the police by the youth of the community.



We would like to call on members of the Lamashegu community to remain calm and assist police investigation into the matter.



A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.



