Police prosecutor narrates how KNUST fresher was gang raped by an officer and final year student

Fresh details have emerged on how a first-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was allegedly gang raped by a final-year Business Administration student of the same institution, Joel Osei Owusu and police officer, General L/Cpl Frank Adu-Poku.

The chilling account emerged during the trial of the duo on Thursday, July 28, when Prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagozi narrated the ghastly incident.



Narrating the incident, ACP Blagozi said that the ‘victim’ was lured by Joel Osei Owusu into his hostel under the illusion that he was going to show her ladies’ cloth – a product she retails.



However, upon entering the room the final year student locked it while demanding that the ‘victim’ undresses for him to take pictures and videos of her nudity to be sent to a client abroad.



He further promised to give the victim a 30% share of the money that he would get from his business partner.



Shocked by the turn of events, the victim gave in to the demands of Joel Osei Owusu who later had sexual intercourse with her and filmed it.

Owusu after the act, locked up the victim and invited the police officer, General L/Cpl Frank Adu-Poku to his hotel to also have sexual intercourse with her.



“The final year student then told the ‘victim’ that he is a scammer and that he will only let her leave the room after she undresses for him to take pictures and a video of her nakedness to be sent to his business partner abroad for money out of which the complainant will have 30% share.



“Out of fear, the complainant told the police that she reluctantly obliged and removed her clothes where the final-year student took pictures and videos of her nudity and she was further compelled to recite some words which the first accused person sent to his partner for the payment of the money.



“The complainant further told the police that the final year student who is the first accused person ordered her to perform oral sex on him which was videoed and then went ahead to have unprotected sex with her.



“After satisfying himself, he [the Level 400 student] then went out of the room, locked the door but returned with the second accused person, the police officer, who was armed with a pistol whom he introduced as his friend and business partner. The final year student left the room locked, as it was left with the complainant and the police officer, who also took his turn in having sexual intercourse with her.

“After the police officer had also forcibly had sex with the complainant, the first accused person then returned to the room and forcefully administered LYDIA contraceptive pills to the complainant in order to prevent any unwanted pregnancy, after which the complainant was sent out of the room.



"Traumatized the victim went home and later confided in the University authorities (at KNUST) who decided to report to the police on 21st July 2022,” 3news.com quoted the Prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagozi as narrating.



Meanwhile, the suspects who made their maiden appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court have been denied bail and remanded into police custody to reappear on August 10, 2022.



