Police pursue robbery gang in Accra

Policesnipe445 The police have put in place measures to deal with robbery

Sat, 25 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com

The Police in Accra say they have instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest a robbery gang attacking people within the region in recent days.

Parts of the regional capital have been experiencing robbery attacks lately.

On Friday, September 24, there was another robbery attack at Weija a suburb of Accra

Eyewitnesses say the robbers snatched a handbag of their victim.

This comes after another robbery incident that occurred at Achimota on Thursday, September 23.

