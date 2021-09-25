Police pursue robbery gang in Accra

The Police in Accra say they have instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest a robbery gang attacking people within the region in recent days.
Parts of the regional capital have been experiencing robbery attacks lately.
On Friday, September 24, there was another robbery attack at Weija a suburb of Accra
Eyewitnesses say the robbers snatched a handbag of their victim.
This comes after another robbery incident that occurred at Achimota on Thursday, September 23.
