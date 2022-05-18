0
Police re-arrest murder suspect in Nkoranza, 3 others arrested in connection with disturbances

Calm Restored Nkoranza The police say they have restored calm to the town

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disturbances hit streets of Nkoranza

Police express satisfaction with security measures at Nkoranza

Security delegation from Accra arrives in Nkoranza to resolve mayhem

The Ghana Police Service have re-arrested a murder suspect who had earlier escaped from its custody at Nkoranza.

In a statement signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, it said that three other persons linked to the disturbances in the town have also been arrested.

“Through a targeted intelligence-led operation, the police have re-arrested 1 murder suspect who was among those who had escaped from lawful custody. Also, 3 additional persons have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, bringing the total number of arrested persons to five,” the statement read in part.

Earlier, a high-powered delegation from Accra, led by COP Tetteh Yehuno, arrived in Nkoranza in the Bono East region on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following the disturbances in that part of the country.

The delegation was expected to have a closed-door meeting with the Nkoranza police personnel at the vandalized Nkoranza District Police station.

They were also expected to visit the Omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Baffoe.

In the police statement on happenings in the town, the statement gave an update on the number of persons attacked by the attacks.

“Regarding the number of persons affected by the attacks, according to the medical authorities at the St. Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza, two additional injured persons have been identified bringing the total number of affected persons to eight. Out of the number, one person died while receiving treatment, two have been treated and discharged while the remaining five (5) are still on admission and in stable condition,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
