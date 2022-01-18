Police reacts to viral machete violence video on Nima street

Screengrab from the viral video shared by the Police

Machete gangs go on rampage in Nima

Social media users slam increasing resort to violence



Police vow to accost and bring criminals to book



The Ghana Police Service is pursuing criminal elements believed to be associated with violent clashes in Nima, a suburb of the capital Accra.



According to a statement on the official social media handles of the Service, the Police strongly intervened to curb the violence.



"The Police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice.

"Full details will be provided at an opportune time," a police statement dated January 18, 2022 read.



The post was accompanied by a 15-second video that showed a group of people wielding machetes jogging along one of the inner streets of Nima.



Meanwhile, on social media, residents of Nima are bemoaning the incident and the general resort to violence in the event of any disagreement between rival groups.



