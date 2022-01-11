Police recruits to begin training on January 14

Recruits

The Ghana Police Service will commence its recruitment training for successful applicants on Friday, 14 January 2022.

Successful applicants are therefore to report to the various training schools across the country.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public against fraudsters who are circulating false information in an attempt to defraud innocent applicants for its training school.

“Anyone who has been approached by these fraudsters should report to the nearest Police Station for assistance,” a statement issued by the Service and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs Assistant Commissioner for Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori said.