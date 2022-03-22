Police refute food donation claims by Barker—Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: GNA

The Police have refuted allegations of Mr Oliver Barkar-Vormawor, the #FixTheCountry convenor, that he was called to come back for the food he donated to the Ashaiman Police Station.

“The claims by Mr Vormawor that he donated the food at the station but was later called to come back for them as a result of an order from above is false and should be disregarded.”



In a press statement issued and signed by Police Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Public Affairs Unit of Tema, and copied the Ghana News Agency, the Police said their attention had been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media in relation to an alleged food donations to suspects in Police custody at Ashiaman.



It said Mr Vormawor, recently out on bail on a charge of treason felony, intended to make a food donation at the Police station.



The statement said, however, he was informed through his lawyer that, the intended donation was against Police Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and should refrain from such action.



It said despite the notice, Mr Vormawor showed up at the Police station in the company of some other individuals with a musical band, insisting on making the donation.

The statement said the Police therefore stood their grounds and refused Mr Vormawor the chance.



It said after loitering around the station for a while amidst noise making and inconveniencing other persons at the station, he and his group finally dispersed.



The statement said the feeding of persons in Police custody was the responsibility of the Government and it was a responsibility being discharged according to law and laid down procedures.



It said however, due to cultural sensitivities and arrangements, families of suspects were usually allowed to provide food to them from time to time.



The statement said in line with Police processes, food items brought to suspects in custody were subjected to stringent safety and security protocols.

It said the Police were held accountable for whatever happened to people in their custody, and for that reason, they took all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.



The statement said Police did not accept food from any sources except families and people nominated by the suspects being held in custody for that purpose.



“As a Command, we are left to wonder what the motives of Mr Vormawor are since the feeding of suspects in custody is hardly an enterprise, he can sustain even for more than a day. We, therefore, urge the public to disregard his antics which are obviously calculated just to court public attention,” it said.