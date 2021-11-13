Police release bodies of BECE candidates who drowned in Mabor river for burial

The police said the bodies were released after all seven bodies were identified by their families

Police in Saboba District have released bodies of 7 pupils believed to be BECE candidates at the Lwanga R/C JHS in the Saboba District of the Northern region who died after drowning in the Mabor river to their families for burial.

According to police, the bodies were released after all seven bodies were identified by their families.



Meanwhile, the search for the remaining three bodies is ongoing by a search party.



The headteacher whose farm the pupils were allegedly returning from has also reportedly fled the area.



On Friday, November 12, the headteacher reportedly took 31 pupils of the school including BECE candidates to his farm to harvest rice.



After the day’s activity around 3 pm, he asked the school children to go home while he finishes with the other things on the farm.

The children used three canoes and we’re racing on the river.



The first canoe crossed successfully but while the other two were racing on the river, the canoe at the back hit the one in front forcing it to capsize.



All 10 occupants of the canoe drowned.



Bodies of seven out of the ten pupils have since been retrieved with the remaining three yet to be found.



The police have begun investigations into the matter.