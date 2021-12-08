Police release security arrangement for 'Justice 4 Ghana' protest

Flyer of 'Justice 4 Ghana' protest

The Police Administration says it has put in place adequate security measures for a planned demonstration by the “Justice 4 Ghana” group slated for Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The Police further revealed appeals to have the organizers rescind their decision not to picket at Parliament proved futile and since secured a court order to stop them from picketing.



The Police in a statement said it has secured the necessary approvals for the demonstration.



The Civil Society Group, Justice for Ghana, is protesting against the 2022 Budget.



Justice for Ghana said its demand is for a complete withdrawal of the e-Levy.

According to them, the protest is in response to the general harsh economic environment in the country.



