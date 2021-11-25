Police render apology over Bimbilla shooting incident

One Fuseini Osman was shot by a soldier at Bimbilla on Tuesday

Police in the Northern Region have rendered an apology for an incident that led to the shooting of one person at Bimbilla on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



One Fuseini Osman was reported to have been shot by a soldier in Bimbilla and was subsequently rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



The shooting incident is said to have caused an uproar in the Bimbilla township with some youth going on rampage as a result.



But speaking in an interview on Citi News, the Northern Regional Police Commander, Superintendent Baba Ananga, explained that the command had embarked on a joint operation with the military following multiple reports of robbery incidents on the Bimbilla highway.

He said the operation which was undertaken to fish out suspected criminals from their hideouts in the area, unfortunately resulted in the shooting of the victim.



He indicated the police led by the Regional Commander have since visited the victim and rendered an apology for the unfortunate incident.



According to him the police have also offered to settle the medical bills of the victim.



“It was an exercise of a swoop on a particular locality and that resulted in that incident. The Regional Police Commander led a delegation to visit the victim and interacted with him. The Police Commander apologised to him and promised to take care of his medical bills,” he said.



Supt. Ananga, however, emphasised the police will not weaver in its quest to fight crime in the Bimbilla area.



“It is an ongoing exercise and on the first day we arrested quite a number of criminals that we have put before court. The exercise is going to go on continuously and we are not going to renege on it to ensure that the community is safe.”