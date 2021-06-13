Police request for streetlight on Achimota-GIMPA road

DSP Afia Tenge

The Accra Regional Police Command, has requested for streetlight on the Achimota-GIMPA road from the Forestry Commission, to prevent the recurrence of criminal activities within that vicinity.

The police as part of their request, asked for a fence to be built around the Achimota forest to deprive criminals of hiding in the area to carry out their nefarious activities.



DSP Afia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb indicated that, the police have appealed to the Forestry Commission for the illumination and fencing exercise that would stop criminals from hiding in the area to carry out their nefarious activities.



She explains, “We have appealed on a number of occasions to the Forestry Commission to ensure that the forest is fenced, it is possible and it can be done."



“What we have identified as a Police Service is that, with the vast stretch of this area and the forest, people hide in the forest and come out, especially at times when there is traffic, attack motorists and rob them.



“We have also identified that the poor visibility in this area is accounting for the number of cases we have been receiving on this stretch, most of the traffic lights we are seeing do not even work and we know how criminals take advantage of darkness,” DSP Afia Tenge said.

The call comes after Police arrested a man who attacked the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder with registration number GE 8088-11 on the GIMPA-Fiesta Royale Road.



In a post on their social media timeline, the Ghana Police Service noted, “the man was arrested when he threw a big stone at the vehicle, smashing its glass door but attempted to escape into a nearby bush when the driver drew the attention of Police Officers on patrol on that stretch.”



Meanwhile, a recent tour by the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign team revealed that some parts of the GIMPA-Fiesta Royale Road stretch remain in total darkness as there are no streetlights.



