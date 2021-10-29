Police rescue one-month-old baby ‘abandoned’ in bush

The baby was rescued in a cassava farm

The Akatsi District Police has rescued a one-month-old baby boy, dumped in a bush at Agbaflome, a suburb of Akatsi.

The infant was rescued in the afternoon of October 27, 2021, from a cassava farm at Agbaflome upon a timely distress call placed to the police by a community member.



Police upon arrival found the baby naked on a piece of cloth under a cassava tree crying helplessly. The baby has since been taken to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination.

He is currently stable and in good health.



The police, however, are collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to locate the mother of the little boy to assist the investigation.