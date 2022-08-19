Police restore calm on KNUST campus after Conti-Katanga clash

Screenshot of some protesting students

Calm has returned to the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is according to the Ghana Police Service in relation to Thursday night clash between residents of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall.



In a Twitter post, the police said it is now in control of the situation and efforts are underway to arrest persons found culpable in the acts of violence.



“The Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the University.



“The Police are in firm control of the situation and investigation is ongoing to arrest those behind this unfortunate, needless and unjustifiable attacks and bring them to face justice.



“We therefore urge all law abiding members of the university community to remain calm and support the police as we deal with the situation,” it said.

The violence that broke out in parts of KNUST campus led to some vehicles having their glasses smashed.



Social media postings sighted by GhanaWeb show the residents of the halls pelting stones at each other while lighting fires. A police officer and vehicle are seen on site.



Commonwealth-Sarbah Hall residents clash at UG



Recently, Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Hall residents at the University of Ghana clashed on the evening and early hours of Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022.



The clash between the rival halls led to the destruction of several properties including the burning of a car and the bust of John Mensah Sarbah taken away.

Since the clash, the management has banned all student gatherings and processions outside the precincts of all halls until further notice.



It has relieved the hall master and senior tutor of Commonwealth Hall of their positions for failing to cooperate with investigations into the matter.



The hall has also been surcharged with the cost of damage to Mensah Sarbah hall.



Agitated residents of Commonwealth Hall clad in red on August 16, protested the decision by management to suspend their hall master and senior tutor.



The situation led to heavy deployment of security personnel to the campus to maintain law and order and to also forestall any clash.

Clash on KNUST campus this evening between Conti and Katanga



????️: @kojoantwiba #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/2PmlBamm9g — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) August 18, 2022

a thread of what’s happening at KNUST pic.twitter.com/vGNJEfzxP7 — tubs•???? (@___teletubby) August 18, 2022

Katanga invades Unity Hall, beat hallers and destroy properties. Sad day for Knust. #KatangaHallFestival #KatangaContiClash pic.twitter.com/l9yw5NO7dq — Male Halls Official ????‍☠️ (@malehallsgh) August 18, 2022

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA