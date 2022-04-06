Police retrieve 21 bags of ‘wee’ and single barrel gun in a ‘special’ operation

The suspects are undergoing investigation for possible prosecution

North East police conduct intelligence cordon and operation at Teanoba

65-year-old man arrested with single barrel gun



Police to prosecute three arrested suspects



Police in the North East Region have arrested three individuals for offences covering possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and an unlicensed gun.



Two of the suspects; Kolgu Dawuda, 45, and Mohammed Bugri,31 were arrested after being found in possession of 14 and 7 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp respectively.



According to a report by Daily Guide, the North East Regional Police Command during its intelligence cordon and operation at Teanoba near Nalerigu also arrested a 65-year-old man in possession of an unlicensed foreign-manufactured single barrel gun and two BB cartridges.