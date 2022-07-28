0
Police retrieves nearly decomposed body from a room at Odumase

Ghana Police Logo Service Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Police in the early hours of Tuesday retrieved a nearly decomposed body of a-57-year-old man in his room at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The body of Kwaku Manu, popularly known as ‘Alhaji, a migrant returnee was found lying prostrate in his room, and his family had since buried the body, while Police continued with investigation.

Some neighbours told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the deceased had some mental illness, and he had not been sighted in the neighbourhood for the past three days.

The GNA further gathered some tenants smelled a bad odour that emanated from the deceased’s single room, and they became suspicious and informed the Police, who broke into the room and discovered the nearly decomposed body.

Source: GNA
