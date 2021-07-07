Police retrieves stolen motorbikes, 'fake' dollar notes at Bawku

The police retrieved the motorbikes from the robbers

The police in Bawku in the Upper East Region has arrested one Solomon Alima, 28, and Mumuni Bawa, 33, for stealing and dishonestly receiving, respectively.

Suspect Alima, according to the police, sold a stolen motorbike to Bawa and when they were exchanging the bike for cash on the dawn of Sunday, 4th July 2021, they were arrested upon a tip-off.



A search at the residence of Bawa at Gingande, a suburb of Bawku, led to the retrieval of another motorbike and eight fake motorbike registration numbers.



Several notes of dollars (USD), suspected to be fake, were also retrieved.

Bawa admitted to regular purchasing of stolen motorbikes from different persons and selling same at Bawku and the surrounding communities or at Dapango, a community in neighbouring Togo.



In another exercise, suspect Atampulgri Akolgo, 44, was arrested for the robbery of a motorbike by the regional police command.



The police has warned of the sale of stolen motorbikes to innocent purchasers and encouraged the buyers to come forward to assist with the investigation.