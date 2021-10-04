Police reveals the cause of Konongo fatal accident

Thirteen people were confirmed dead while 11 are currently receiving treatment

• Thirteen people have lost their lives in an accident at Konongo

• The accident happened after an Accra- Kumasi bus crashed with a cargo truck



•Police say the accident was due to careless driving



The Ghana Police Service has said the accident which occurred at Konongo on the Accra-Kumasi highway which claimed 13 lives was due to careless driving.



According to 3news, the police situational report narrated that a truck with bags of fresh pepper from Kumasi, whose driver was driving without care, run into a man diesel articular truck. In the process of veering off into the opposite lane, the truck crashed into the offside potion of an incoming OA Hyundai commercial bus with car number-GT 5597-19 with passengers on board, killing 13 people on the spot.



“On 03/10/2021 at about 10.50 pm, suspect driver Bayiblisi Madewe aged 38 years, was in charge DAF XF truck with registration No. AC 179- 21 loaded with about 600 bags of fresh pepper from Kumasi to Accra.

“On reaching a section of the road at Ohene Nkwanta in a sharp curve on the Konongo- Kumasi highway, he was driving without due care and attention and as a result ran into the rear portion of Man diesel articulator truck No. GW 3569- 13 driven by lddrisu Seidu which was ahead of him on same direction and in the process veered off into the opposite lane and subsequently crashed into the offside portion of an oncoming OA Hyundai commercial bus No. GT 5597-19 driven by Kyere James with passengers on board from Accra towards WA,” portions of the report read.



“Some of the passengers on board the bus sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Konongo- Odumasi government hospital for treatment whilst nine (9 males, four (4) females died on the spot.



“Body of deceased were photographed, removed and deposited at Steward hospital morgue, Yawkwei for identification and autopsy. Accident vehicles were removed from the scene of accident to safer place for testing. No.48757 G/Cpl Ofori Amanfo in charge case,” it further added.



11 others are currently receiving treatment at the Konongo Hospital.