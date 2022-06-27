3
Menu
News

Police run to court to stop Arise Ghana demo extending into the night

68571883 Arise Ghana logo

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has run to the court to seek a determination into the time frame for the Arise Ghana demonstration after there was a disagreement between the organisers and the security service.

The demonstrators want to start their first day march and picketing at 3pm and end at 10pm and resume the next day but the Police does not want the demonstration to travel into the night in the interest of public safety and order.

The organisers have also refused to reconsider the time forcing the Police to run to court for determination.

Hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, 27 June 2022.

The demonstration is against the harsh economic situation in the country.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: