1
Menu
News

Police search for man who flogged, smeared his son with pepper for stealing

Victim Of Abuse The victim of abuse

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Nyankomase Ahenkro Police Command in the Assin South District of the Central Region is on a manhunt for a father believed to be in his 40s who tied up his 13-year-old son to a pillar and flogged him for stealing ¢30.

The suspect, Yaw Fotwe also stripped the victim naked and smeared him with powdered pepper.

The incident is said to have happened at Abura Katakyiase in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.

The police upon receiving the information swiftly proceeded to the scene and found the victim naked and tied to a pillar with several cane marks indicating a severe assault.

Particles of powdered pepper were also found on the victim’s body. The suspect upon seeing the police took to his heels.

The police, therefore, untied the victim and rushed him to Nyankomase Ahenkro Health Center for treatment.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death