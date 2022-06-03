4
Police secure injunction against #FixTheCountry movement demo

Ghana Police Badge Ghana police badge

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

>June 4 Demo: You cannot march with guns - Police tells organisers

Police blocks June 4 demo

#FixTheCountry movement organisers to hold demo for a period of three days

The Ghana Police Service has received a restraining order from the court against the organisers of the planned June 4 demonstration in Accra.

#FixTheCountry movement demo was scheduled for June 4. The demonstrators, including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, asked the police to allow them demonstrate on the streets of Accra for a period of three days.

The police on June 1 however filed a motion to the High Court to restrain the orgnaisers from embarking on their intended armed demo.

After the hearing of the application, the court granted an order to restrain the organisers and cohorts from embarking on the armed demonstration.

Below is the statement from the police

