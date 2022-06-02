Police secure injunction against commercial drivers’ ‘naked demo’

File photo

The Ghana Police Service has obtained a prohibition order from the High Court of Justice Criminal Court to restrain the commercial drivers from embarking on a naked demonstration over the increase in petrol prices in the country.

The commercial drivers were expected to embark on a naked demonstration today Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to register their displeasure about the concurrent hike in petroleum products.



However, the police service secured a court injunction from the High Court of Justice to injunct the demonstration exercise.



A statement issued by the Concerned Drivers Association and copied to Angelonline.com.gh said, they agreed to the injunction and therefore heeded the police directives.



According to the association, they welcome the decision as a deliberate attempt by the ruling government to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights as drivers in the country.

“We know this is a deliberate attempt by the government to prevent us from exercising our Constitutional rights.



“We had earlier met with the Ghana Police Service and they agreed to our proposal, so why the sudden change,” they questioned.



The leadership of the concerned drivers is therefore calling on its members to remain calm but not to let their guns since negotiations are still ongoing to reschedule another date for the demonstration.



Appeasing their members and the general public, they “apologize for any inconvenience caused by this injunction.”