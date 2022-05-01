2
Police secures restraining order against two chiefs over Gangara celebration

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashnati Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order against two feuding Moshie chiefs over Gangara celebrations on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022, as Muslims all over the world observe the Id-Ul-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the fasting period.

According to the Police, its intelligence shows that two Moshie Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman of Moshie Chief’s Palace, Alabar, Kumasi and Alhaji Yusif Adams of Paakoso, Kumasi and their respective supporters will clash on Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022 during their Gangara Celebration (Mounting of Horses) after the Ramadan.

The Police in a statement said the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) after extensive deliberation over the issue on Wednesday 27th April, 2022 took a decision to restrain the two leaders from mounting any Horse to prevent an imminent clash.

The Regional Police Command was, therefore, given the mandate by REGSEC to effect the decision.

“We proceeded to the high court on Friday 29th April, 2022 and applied for the order which was subsequently granted. The two rival Chiefs were duly served on Saturday 30th April, 2022,” the statement said.

The Command has, therefore, entreated the two chiefs to comply with the order for the sake of peace and security.

The Police noted that officers will also be deployed on the day of the celebration to ensure compliance of the order.

