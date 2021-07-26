Police, security committee hunt suspect in connection with Aboabo shooting

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service

The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Security Committee is collaborating with the Ashanti Regional Police Command to arrest a suspect in connection with a shooting incident resulting in the death of a teenager at Aboabo Number Two, in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul-Gafar Kassim, 16, who was hit in the head by a stray bullet, died shortly after he was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital, in Kumasi, and has been buried in line with Islamic tradition.



Alhaji Alidu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said “the Security Committee per the information gathered had identified the suspect in the shooting incident.



He said, the culprit, whose name could not be disclosed for security reasons, was being tracked, assuring all that the Security Committee was working closely with the Police Command to arrest him.

He said the suspect for no reason reportedly started shooting sporadically after Muslims had conducted the Eid-ul-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) prayers on Tuesday, and in the event the teenager was hit by a stray bullet.



He said one other person, who sustained minor gunshot wounds and was admitted at the hospital, had been treated and discharged.



Alhaji Seidu said the suspect fled after committing the crime.