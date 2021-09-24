Police seeking another opinion on alleged pregnancy of Taadi woman

ACP Kwesi Ofori

• The Ghana Police Service is seeking another opinion on the pregnancy status of Josephine Panyin Mensah

• The police will be relying on medical experts to unravel the situation



• Josephine's claim that she was kidnapped with a nine-month pregnant has been described as fake



The Ghana Police Service is currently seeking another opinion to validate the supposed pregnancy of Josephine Panyin Mensah, who was allegedly kidnapped last week in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



ACP Kwesi Ofori told Citi FM that, the police is relying on medical experts to unravel the situation which has been debunked by the family.



He said the police is seeking a second opinion at another health facility and will not hesitate to seek a third opinion or even employ experts from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to conduct tests to ascertain the claims of her alleged pregnancy.



“In dealing with such cases that border on forensic, scientific and other medical examinations, we rely mostly on experts and this is the case where the lady was sent to the medical centre at Axim which is the best practice for the police to follow having discovered her.

“Police after listening to the court of public opinion advised the medical team to conduct a thorough examination regarding the pregnancy and alleged birth and doctors of good knowledge and competence conducted their investigation and gave a formal report to the police that there was no sign of pregnancy or giving birth and as such, they concluded that matter… The police took her again from Axim Government Hospital to the European Hospital and the lady is presently on admission looking out for a second opinion,” ACP Ofori said, adding, “We have employed and deployed all facilities necessary for us to establish the truth through a fair and impartial mechanism. The opinion of the doctors should be respected. The second opinion that is about to come out should be respected… We will rely on the experts and not what people say regarding this technical issue. Even if it is a third opinion, the police will do it at the apex hospital, being the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.”



Circumstances leading to how Josephine Panyin Mensah lost her nine-month pregnancy still remains a mystery.



When she was found in Axim, the capital of Nzema East, Josephine was traumatized and could not speak. She was unkempt and without any sign of the said pregnancy.



Her claims that she delivered on the same day she was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi and the baby was taken away by the kidnappers have been put under scrutiny with the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah citing medical reports said on Wednesday, September 22 that the said pregnancy was fake.



The police administration in a subsequent statement confirmed the minister’s pronouncement.



Some members of the public, including Josephine Panyin Mensah’s family and neighbours, insist she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.