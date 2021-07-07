Police sends reinforcement to Ntonso after two youth groups clash

The youth vandalized some properties belonging to people

Source: GNA

There is a growing tension at Ntonso in the Kwabre-East District of the Ashanti Region, following a clash between two youth groups on Monday, July 5.

The incident reportedly resulted in the injury of some of the feuding youth while vehicles were smashed and some shops vandalized.



The Kwabre-East District Police said the immediate cause of the incident was unknown.



However, to prevent the escalation of the clash, the Regional Police Command had dispatched riot police to the area.



Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Police were sent to the area to maintain law and order.

Nana Assibey Bonsu, who chairs the District Security Committee (DISEC), said the timely intervention of the police helped in preventing more harm in the kente-weaving community.



The DISEC, he said, was monitoring the situation as the police patrolled the area.



“We are sitting on a time bomb because there is an uneasy calm among some of our youth,” Nana Kofi Boateng, an elder of the town, said in an interview.