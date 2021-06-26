Police shoot, arrest robbery suspect

Musa Kamara was arrested at his hideout at Kibi Zongo in the Eastern Region

• He was arrested at his hideout at Kibi Zongo in the Eastern Region



• Police say the suspect was shot in his left knee when he attempted to flee during his arrest



Musa Kamara, a 26-year-old robbery suspect on the wanted list of the Ghana Police Service has been arrested.



In a statement, the Police said the robbery suspect was arrested at his hideout at Kibi Zongo in the Eastern Region.



The Police statement further stated that the suspected robber during his arrest attempted to flee but was shot in the left knee and overpowered before his arrest was effected.



“Police in the Eastern Region have arrested Musa Kamara, aged 26 from his hide-out at Kibi Zongo. The Suspect who was on Police wanted list was arrested on 25th June 2021. He attempted to flee but was shot in the left knee and over-powered by Police,” the statement said.

The Police Service while assuring persons with information of strict confidentiality has urged the public to support its work by serving the service with credible information useful in combating crime.



This will be the second announcement of fugitive arrest announced by the Ghana Police Service this week.



The Police in a statement on Thursday, June 24, 2021, announced it had taken custody of two suspects - Hunor Kofi Koko alias Ando Kofi aged 30 and Anani Koko aged 23.



The two suspects were said to have been on a Police wanted list for the kidnapping and murder of one Cornelius Doe Negble in the Volta Region.



The suspects who fled the country to neighboring Togo were arrested at their hideout by Interpol and handed over to the Ghana Police Service.



A third suspect in the murder case, Morris Etse is reported to be on the run and has been advised by the Police to “surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished out from his hide-out.”