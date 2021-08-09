Police shoot to kill three at Shiashie

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

• Three persons have been killed at Shiashie

• The deceased are suspected armed robbers who exchanged fire with the police



• Another has been arrested



Some three suspected armed robbers have been killed after they exchanged fire with the police at Shiashie in Accra.



Kingdomfmonline.com reports that the three died on the spot.



The report continued that a fourth person was arrested by the police and is currently in its custody.

In the meantime, the bodies of the slain suspects, the report added, are yet to be identified.



It is however unclear what the armed robbers were after, resulting in their confrontation with the police.



Here is a video:







