Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has supported the Inspector General of Police's order to banks to provide armoured bullion vans for carting currencies or else he will withdraw his men from escort duties.

The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh issued a statement to remind the bankers that the directive will take effect by the end of June, 2021.



The statement followed the murder of a Police officer at Jamestown.



Armed robbers on a number of motorbikes attacked a bullion van at Jamestown, killing two people including the Police officer, Emmanuel Osei, and hurting the driver before absconding with some money.



An account by the Police read; “Preliminary investigation shows that unidentified armed men on a number of motorbikes crossed the bullion van which was on a pay/collection errand at about 1100 hours and shot at the police officer who was on escort duty on the van, killing him instantly. The armed men also fired sporadically in the air and on the driver, who sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment."



"A hawker was also killed by the armed men when one of two ladies on the bullion van stepped out of the van and run towards the deceased seller's direction. Both ladies on the van, tellers of Mon-tran escaped unhurt but were sent to the hospital to be treated for trauma. Crime scene experts have already visited the scene of crime and are going through the necessary procedures.”



The IGP has directed the “Director-General Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation into the attack on a bullion van at Adedenpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on 14th June 2021, which led to the murder of a police officer''.

He also threatened the banks will forfeit Police protection should any fail to purchase an armoured van when the ultimatum elapses.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, lest the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties," the statement read.



Making submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako stressed it is in the right order for the IGP to caution the banks against using ordinary vans to transport currencies.



He also dissented to views that the Police should procure the armoured vans for the banks.



"I disagree with the idea that the Police should buy and hire it. I disagree with it; I don't get where that drift is coming from. But rather, the banks, it is in their own interest," he asserted.