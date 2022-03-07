'Police statement on Kofi Buah’s arrest contains falsehood and inaccuracies' - NDC MP

Rockson Defeamekpor - MP for South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region has hit hard at the Police administration over the arrest of his colleague MP for Elembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

The Police in a statement following the arrest of the MP over an alleged traffic offense said “….however, the Hon. MP, after his driver’s license, was taken and he was sent to the Police station to be processed for court, failed to corporate with the Police and drove away living his driver’s license behind. The Airport Police Command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the Station today to be processed for court. This morning, the MP reported at the station and he has been duly processed for court".



This statement Mr. Dafeamekpor described the statement from the Ghana Police Service as containing falsehood and inaccuracies only "to court disaffection for the MP and to also prejudice his case before the judge handling the matter".



"So why will the Police Administration issue this sort of statement containing blatant falsehoods and fabrications against the Hon Member of Parliament well after the alleged traffic offense which is a subject of criminal proceedings before a Court of law?", He quizzed.



"The intent is very clear: to court I will and disaffection for the MP and to also prejudice his case before the judge handling the matter. The penchant by the police and other prosecutorial bodies to engage in such prejudicial conduct pronouncements must be condemned", he added.



Recounting what transpired, Hon. Rockson said "The Hon Member of Parliament was on his way from Parliament at the time of the alleged traffic offense. When the police insisted he had committed the alleged traffic offense, he obliged and went with them to the Airport Police Station and spent 3 hours there. Later, 2 other colleagues including his lawyer, the Hon Elizabeth Agyare went to intercede on his behalf and yet the police won’t budge.

After three hours, the police demanded that he deposited his Driver’s License with the Police which he did. He eventually left the Airport Police Station well after 9pm for home. He returned this morning as instructed by the Police and he was accordingly charged for Court".



Below is the full statement



This Police Statement contains falsehood and inaccuracies as regards the Hon. Armah Kofi Buah. The Hon Member of Parliament was on his way from Parliament at the time of the alleged traffic offense.



When the Police insisted he had committed the alleged traffic offense, he obliged and went with them to the Airport Police Station and spent 3 hours there. Later, 2 other colleagues including his lawyer, the Hon Elizabeth Agyare went to intercede on his behalf and yet the police won’t budge.



After three hours, the police demanded that he deposited his Driver’s License with the Police which he did. He eventually left the Airport Police Station well after 9pm for home. He returned this morning as instructed by the Police and he was accordingly charged for Court.

So why will the Police Administration issue this sort of statement containing blatant falsehoods and fabrications against the Hon Member of Parliament well after the alleged traffic offense which is a subject of criminal proceedings before a Court of law? The intent is very clear: to court I will and disaffection for the MP and to also prejudice his case before the judge handling the matter. The penchant by the police and other prosecutorial bodies to engage in such prejudicial conduct pronouncements must be condemned in liming.



This is one too many. The Hon Armah Kofi Buah is one of the most decent senior politicians in this country and this attempt by the Police to smear him is evil.



I rest here.