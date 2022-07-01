12
Police statements are written by 'powerful men' in NPP - Arise Ghana organizer alleges

President Nana Akufo Addo And IGP George Akuffo Dampare1111 President Akufo-Addo and IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A leading member of the pressure group, Arise Ghana, Listowell Nana Poku says the Ghana Police Service is being manipulated by some “powerful” individuals within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was emphatic on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie that, press statements from the police department are been drafted for the police for “political gains.”

“I can tell you for a fact that they (the police) don’t write their statements, we know. It’s from some unseen hands,” he claimed.

When asked by the host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang to disclose those “unseen hands”, Listowell Nana Poku named the president and some high-ranking NPP members.

“Gabby is a suspect, Akufo-Addo [the president] is also a suspect, Osafo Maafo is another suspect and Ofori-Atta [the finance minister] is also a suspect. These are the people looting from the public purse without any accountability,” he courageously claimed.

Listowell’s wild allegation come after the police stated that organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration will be arrested for their role in the incidents of Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

According to the police in a statement, the leaders will be held responsible for the attacks and damage to public property after the protest turned chaotic at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

“The organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” part of the statement read.

Arise Ghana demonstration which was intended to protest against the rising economic hardship in Ghana was marred with a bloody clash.

There was chaos as police fired teargas at protesters after they started pelting police with stones – hurting officers and damaging state properties.

According to multiple reports, the chaos erupted over confusion on the route to use.

Source: peacefmonline.com
