Police strike as two robbers are shot dead

The police has reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and properties

• The police say two suspected robbers were shot on Saturday

• The duo were said to have attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor – Sege – Accra main road



• A third suspect was also arrested as the source of arms supply for the gang



The Ghana Police Service says it shot two suspected robbers on Saturday, September 25, 2021.



The two died after being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



The two suspects, according to the police, are Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule.



The police, in a statement signed by Director of Public Affiars, ASP Kwesi Ofori said it also arrested a 65-year-old suspected illegal arms dealer, Bukari Salifu at Zenu near Ashaiman.

According to the police statement, the deceased suspects were arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor – Sege – Accra main road.



They are said to have mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them weapons from their robbery expeditions.



“Under the pretext of aiding the police to retrieve some weapons and assist in arresting their other accomplices who had escaped from the scene, the two deceased suspects led the crime-combat police team to the purported hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu.



"There, the police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape. This was a highly trained crime-combat team and the officers returned fire. The suspect armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital where they died, their bodies have been deposited at the Police Morgue.



“Police intelligence led to the arrest of Bukari Salifu, their said financier and supplier of weapons,” the police statement said.



The police said it retrieved a Blow F9-22 Pistol, a locally manufactured pistol and two motorbikes from the robbers.

This development comes after several daylight robberies have been recorded in parts of Accra over the past days.



The police in its statement reiterated their commitment to protect lives and properties.



“The police are pursuing those on the run and wish to serve notice that criminals cannot and will not win in any battle against the police,” the statement emphasized.







