Police style of dealing with demonstrators sickening – Security expert

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

A security expert, Sulley Ibrahim, has taken a swipe at the Police administration led by the Inspector–General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, the Police actions in handling demonstrations in the country is sickening.



“Every well-meaning Ghanaian must be worried about these actions of the police,” he said.



He added that the police seem not to be reforming when it comes to handling demonstrators in the country adding that their style in handling demonstrators is not helping in the wake of international police reforms.



“It happened in Ejura in the Ashanti region, it repeated itself in Nkoranza in the Bono Region and now in the Ashanti again, his is worrisome,” he added.

He said it is about time Ghanaians began suing individual Police officers caught in such heavy-handedness on innocent people.



Mr. Ibrahim made these statements on Accra100.5FM’s evening news on Monday, 13 June 2022, while reacting to the police action on students of Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region during their demonstration over knockdowns around their school.



The police in dispersing the students fired warning shots and tear gas leading to the hospitalization of about 30 students.



“This cannot happen in a civilized society; it is about time the citizenry start suing police personnel who engage in such atrocities against demonstrators,” he stressed.