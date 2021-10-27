Police, taskforce demolish structures at Kasoa old market

File photo of demolished structure

•Some parts of Kasoa have been demolished

•The exercise is to pave way for accessibility in event of fire outbreak



•Traders have been warned against putting up structures on the road



The Ghana Police Service and a task force from the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly have demolished some parts of the Kasoa Old Market to allow easy access in the event of a fire outbreak.



According to Isaac Ofori, Municipal Engineer for the assembly, although they had difficulties demolishing portions of the market, the exercise is in the right direction as it is aimed at protecting lives and property.



According to Citinewroom.com, Isaac Ofori noted that some parts of the Kasoa New Market have also been earmarked for demolition.

“We have made a series of announcements to create the awareness of the demolition exercise, but they [market women] have decided not to move. So we decided to apply force to make sure they move for us to create an access road in the unlikely event of a fire outbreak.



“We will move to the Kasoa New Market after this exercise because a similar thing is happening there, and if care is not taken, it can bring calamity in the event of a fire,” Isaac Ofori told Citi News. Isaac Ofori said due to lack of access roads millions of cedis have been lost therefore they don’t want to wait for these to happen again before they take an action.



“Two years ago there was a fire outbreak in this market and fire officers had difficulties going to douse the fire. There have been similar incidents across the country where property running into millions of cedis have been lost as a result of the lack of access route, and we won’t wait until it happens to us,” Isaac Ofori said.



Patrick Bawa, the Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 2 of the Ghana National Fire Service in Kasoa, urged trader to not to return to the demolished areas.



“They should sustain the exercise so that the traders will not come back again, and I’m praying that the operational men from the assembly will be up to the task.” He added.