Police threaten to shoot #FixTheCountry reps - Convener alleges

A convener of the #FixTheCountry campaign, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has alleged that the police threatened to shoot some of them.



He said this happened during the Townhall Meeting on the E-Levy that took place in Koforidua on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



He made the allegation in a Facebook post, mentioning the name of one Inspector E. O. Baah as the one who issued the threat to their representatives at the event.



“Inspector E. O. Baah is the one threatening to shoot #FixTheCountry Reps at the E-Levy Townhall Meeting. Ghana Police Service,” he wrote.

In an earlier post, he alleged that they had been thrown out of the event center. He indicated that their members who were able to enter the Ascension Hall were also kicked out.



He added that others who are waiting outside to gain entry have also been prevented by the police.



“FixTheCountry thrown out of Townhall Meeting on E-Levy in Koforidua. #AreWeNotGhanaiansToo,” he wrote.



The Townhall Meeting on the E-Levy forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-levy transaction as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.



The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic transactions aimed at widening the tax net and increasing revenue.



The measure, if approved, would place a charge of 1.75% on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis (24 hours).

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; and the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin spoke at the meeting.



Also in attendance were the sector-specific Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.



The Town Hall Meeting was organised by the Ministry of Information.







