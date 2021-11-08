Police to arraign Konongo Odumase Senior High School murder suspects

File Photo

Five persons at the Konongo Odumase Senior High School, KOSS, who are currently in Police custody, will be arraigned before court, Monday, November 8, for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Form One student, the Police have announced in a statement on Sunday November 7.

Five students of the KOSS, in the Ashanti Region were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a student in the school.



The commander at the Konongo district police station, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, said “These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but he was rescued,” the commander said.



“This action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong [the key suspect] who went and attacked a first year student but was stopped by the deceased. Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation,” DSP Agyemang said.



A form one student KOSS identified as Sam’uun Larhan was stabbed to death following a scuffle with a colleague student.



Police said the key suspect, who is in form 2 allegedly used kitchen knife to stab the deceased around the kitchen.

The incident happened Friday evening, November 5.



Authorities of the school are ready to cooperate with the police to bring justice to the bereaved family.



“I want to assure the public that we shall give our maximum support to the police until investigations are completed so that we get justice for the family of the deceased”, headmaster of the school, Ben Kwaku Baah told 3news.



