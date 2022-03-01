Police to arraign man who faked GH¢69,000 robbery

File photo of a beam balance

The Police have arrested a man suspected to have faked a robbery incident, Godfred Kataso.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of faking a robbery incident which he alleged occurred around the National Theatre, in Accra, on Friday, 11 February 2022.



According to police reports, the suspect filed a robbery report with the Accra Central Police Station.



In the suspect's report, he narrated that while on his way to deposit at the bank, two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with the GH¢69,000.



The amount, according to the suspect, belonged to his boss.

However, investigations by the Police revealed the robbery was a prank.



The suspect admitted stealing the money himself to enable him to travel abroad during interrogation by the Police.



The money has since been retrieved while the man is being arraigned.