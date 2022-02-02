Police to close roads temporarily ahead of Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State

Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

The Accra Regional Police Command will temporarily close some principal roads in Accra ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State slated for Thursday, 3rd February, 2022.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the roads to be closed include the Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea and Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue at National Theatre traffic light.



It said the road from Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on Independence Avenue through Ako Adjei would also be temporarily closed.



The statement urged motorists to take note of the traffic arrangements and comply accordingly.

It said meanwhile, the command had made adequate provision for Motor Traffic Police officers to be detailed at vantage points to offer the needed assistance to motorists.



The statement encouraged the public to cooperate with the Police to ensure effective traffic management during and after the period.