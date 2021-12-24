Police to flash out 13 rampant crimes in Central Region

Some of the police officers captured in a photo during the carol service

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Police Command has pledged to work assiduously to battle the 13 most rampant crimes on the rise in the Region.

These are murder, robbery, defilement, rape, kidnapping, illegal mining, human trafficking, assault, lawlessness, Chieftaincy disputes, stealing, road accidents, and petty theft.



It said for effective policing, the Command had divided its territories into seven main divisions to help flash out the most prevalent crimes.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, the Regional Police Commander, reassured the people that the Ghana Police Service would not relent on its mandate to prevent crimes, enforce law and order and protect lives and property.



He said this at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) meeting to discuss successes chalked, shortfalls, and what could be done to raise standards for the Region in 2022.



In Cape Coast and its environs, DCOP Antwi Tabi said stealing, kidnapping, assault, and chieftaincy disputes were most predominant in the area while road accidents, stealing, robbery, and lawlessness were general crimes recorded in almost every corner of the Region.

Murder, human trafficking, rape and defilement were seasonal crimes, which were also on the rise at the Gomoa, Agona, Ekumfi, Assin and Twifo-Hemang-Lower Denkyira districts.



On illegal mining, he said land owners willingly released their lands for returns and that the Command was putting effective operational strategic plans in place to combat the act.



He urged drivers to be cautious to prevent road accidents to be able to realise a crime-free region.



The Command would also intensify public education and sensitisation through the media to reach or engage the society on the need to help combat crime.



“We will also not hesitate to arrest, detain and prosecute perpetrators of crimes for the public good.”

The police would also engage in rigorous swoops and motorbike patrols at very odd hours to bring criminals to book.



DCOP Antwi Tabi urged the public to prioritize their safety and parents should monitor their children to prevent them from becoming victims of crime during the Yuletide.



He urged all to put their ears on the ground and pay rapt attention to details and inform the police when necessary to nip crime in the bud.



“Help us protect your interests, we cherish our informants and we are ready to protect you, your lives matter to the Police. The crime must never win” the Regional Commander said.