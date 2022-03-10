Police to flush out bad cops

Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori

The Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, has revealed that the top management is working diligently to flush out corrupt police officers.

He has indicated that the Service is determined to eliminate the police officers whose operations dent and downplay its integrity.



DCOP Kwesi Ofori, who was reacting to a call by a security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa asking the Service to re-profile police officers on Onua TV on Wednesday, March 9, reiterated that the police administration had strengthened its internal machinery to flush out bad cops.



Mr. Bonaa urged the police administration to conduct a search into the properties and assets of all the officers who joined the Service in the last ten years.



In his view, ‘criminals’ have joined the Service just to look for money and anybody who joined in the past 10 years should be re-profiled and a search should be conducted into their assets/properties to fish the wrong ones out.



His comments come after a statement by the police administration concerning some police officers who are alleged to have been involved in bullion van robberies in Greater Accra Region.

The statement indicated that four officers were arrested and appeared before court on Wednesday, March 9.



It also explained that the police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.



“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.



“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.



“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022,” the statement said.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori told host Captain Smart that the police administration has mapped out strategies in monitoring police officers.



“The Police Service, as I have stated, has built an internal machinery to flush out bad cops and that will continue.



“And so what Mr. Bonaa is saying and what the Police Service is doing I think is the same, there is no difference here except that the police has not earmarked any group to do that but we are policing everybody,” he reiterated.



He thus revealed that the police administration will continue to monitor and pursue officers who have joined the Service for their parochial interest.