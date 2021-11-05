Police to intensify visibility on highway to reduce road accident

Director-General of MTTD DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has resolved to intensify police visibility on highways to reduce road carnage.

This comes at the back of three separate road accidents that claimed the lives on 28 persons within the past three days.



20 persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Offinso-Abufuor road on Monday November 1.



6 passengers in a Daewoo bus heading to Kumasi from Namong also burnt to death when their vehicle veered off its lane to crash into a towing car at Akomadan on Tuesday November 2.



2 persons, a driver and a passenger also died on the spot when their bus crashed into a parked tipper truck at Tafo Pankrono on Wednesday, November 3.

Speaking to 3news at a capacity building seminar for accident investigators of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Director-General of MTTD DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko described the increasing road carnages as worrying.



“The 3 days accident is very worrying so the Ashanti regional command is strengthening the highway patrol to increase police visibility to sanitize the road especially as we approach Christmas.



DCOP Aboagye Nyarko questioned why drivers always want to see the police before adhering to road safety regulations.



“What we have observed is that, drivers try to overtake even when they don’t see ahead. Also, those who travel long distances, instead of parking to rest they would want to reach a distance within a certain bracket which is not proper. The appeal is that, they should be extra careful on the road”.