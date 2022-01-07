Police to prosecute errant 31st night 'doom prophecy' prophets

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Police caution men of God against doom prophecies

Offenders liable to 5-year jail term



Nigel Gaisie, Owusu Bempah adopt cunning prophetic strategy



The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has initiated steps to ascertain whether or not some video footages it has received of pastors prophesying on December 31, 2021 had the potential to cause fear and panic among members of the public.



According to a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, men of God found to have acted in breach of the Police Service caution against doom prophecies will be hauled be the courts.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December, 2021.



"Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before court,” part of the statement read.

The police service in a statement ahead of last year’s 31st December watch night service issued a stern warning to Men of God to desist from prophecies that will cause fear and panic.



Citing the country’s laws, it said that, “it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.”



It also noted that persons found to be on the wrong side of this law could be liable to a 5-year term of imprisonment.



31st December in the country is usually characterised by doom prophecies by some renowned men of God.



Read full statement below;



