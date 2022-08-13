Police to reduce robbery response time to 10 minutes across the country – Dampare

Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare says the Police Service is working to reduce robbery response time to 10 minutes across the country.

According to him, the initiative will be boosted with the deployment of over 2000 personnel and motorbikes across highways in the country in the coming days.



Speaking at a public lecture on Policing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the IGP said the service is committed to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the country.



“We want to reduce robbery and crime response time to 10 minutes across the country, we believe this is possible and it will be done. When was the last time you heard of robberies on the major highways in the country, the Police have men patrolling all those places?



“We are going to deploy about 2000 motorbikes and officers to be patrolling all highways in the country,” the IGP noted.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare also said in order to enhance discipline in the service, all officers now have their names sewed in their uniforms permanently for easy identification by the public.



The IGP also revealed the Police Service has scaled up its intelligence operations by committing adequate finance and Human resources in the area.



“We have our intelligence officers all over the place, in the Ubers, shops and all over the communities. It’s very expensive but we need to get the job done.”