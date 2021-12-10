Police urge media to support fight against crime

Some members of the press at an event at Police Headquarters in Accra | File photo

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Police Command has tasked the media to use its power to support the law enforcement authorities to fight against crime in society.

The Tema Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, said the media must use its platforms for public education and sensitization on the importance of security in the country.



Supt. Otuo Acheampong, who was speaking at a GNA Stakeholder Seminar, said Ghanaians needed to show interest in security issues at all times.



He said the Police needed the support and collaboration of the media, civil society organisations, religious leaders, students and other stakeholders to fight crime effectively, adding, “We must work together for our common interest.”



Supt. Otuo Acheampong, therefore, reiterated the call for the formation of Neighbourhood Watch Committees to provide peace and development in the communities.



“I want to encourage communities and residents to form Neighbourhood Watch Committees so that your neighbour watches over you and you also watch over your neighbour because when you are in distress, usually you cannot call the police yourself, it is your neighbour that will call the police for you,” he said.



The Tema Regional Crime Officer said the contribution of neighbours would complement the efforts of the police in tackling criminal activities in the community.

Supt. Otuo Acheampong said the basic mission of the police was to prevent crime and disorder, adding, “the ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent on public approval of police actions.



“Police must secure the willing cooperation of the public in voluntary observance of the law to be able to secure and maintain the respect of the public.”



Supt. Otuo Acheampong said, in the past, there was a good interaction between people living in the same community because of constant interaction as a result it was easy to identify foreigners in the community.



He added that “now, because of modernization, everybody is living in a self-contained house, some people don’t even know the names of their neighbours, this is dangerous.”



Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, said the media was a powerful tool, which must be used strategically for effective change towards national development.