Police visit victims of alleged assault in Tamale

Northern Regional Police Commander, Timothy Yoosa Bonga

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Regional Commander, has visited victims of an assault by some police personnel leading to their interdiction in Tamale and conveyed the apologies of the Police Administration to them.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Police Administration had since facilitated the medical treatment of the affected persons and paid for the full cost.



“Also, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Acting Inspector General of Police, spoke on phone to the affected victims to reassure them that the matter would be dealt with decisively,” it said.



It said this was done in addition to the psychological support provided them by a team of clinical psychologists sent from Accra at the behest of the Police Administration.



The statement commended COP Bonga and his team for acting swiftly to deepen the cordial relations between the Police and the community.



It also lauded members of the community for their cooperation even as they awaited the outcome of the disciplinary action.

In a related development, it said a group of irate youth at about 0800 hours on Saturday, September 25, embarked on an unlawful demonstration and vandalized the Police Divisional Headquarters building and VRA Office in protest against the incident.



It said Police would make sure that the culprits were arrested and brought to book.



The statement cautioned the youth to desist from any act that might disturb the peace of the area and commended the chiefs and opinion leaders for their cooperation.



It urged them to continue supporting the efforts of the Administration in ensuring peace and security in Tamale and its environs.