Police warn public against joining #FixTheCountry demo

DSP Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit

The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has issued a strong warning to the public over calls to join any form of #FixTheCountry protest.

Following a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, June 8, quashing a High Court order that blocked the organisers from hitting the streets, efforts are being made for renewed protests.



But a news release signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, DSP Effia Tenge, advised the public to disregard any call by the conveners to demonstrate.



The police explained that Justice Yaw Appau’s ruling only quashed an earlier order granted ex parte by the High Court, which prevented the conveners from embarking on a public demonstration.

“The decision of the Supreme Court was based on the indefinite terms in which the ex parte order was made,” the news release said.



“However, the Supreme Court refused to restrain the Ghana Police Service or their agents, assigns, workmen or workwomen from unlawfully interfering with the constitutional right of the conveners of the ‘Fix-the-Country’ protest from embarking on a public demonstration.”



It noted that the substantive case between the police and the conveners on their right to demonstrate is before an Accra High Court and will next be heard on Monday, June 14.