Police welcomes increased education for drivers

Sasu Mensah, Deputy Director-General for the MTTD

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has lauded the agenda of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to increase knowledge of commercial drivers on the Road Traffic Act.

The agenda among other things seeks to reduce road crashes and the incarceration of poor and illiterate drivers who violate the law.



CCF seeks to roll out the programme together with the MTTD, which is the mandated Police Unit for the enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations in Ghana.



Speaking during a courtesy call on the MTTD by CCF as part of the implementation of the Foundation’s OSIWA-funded ‘Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy’ project, the Deputy Director-General for the MTTD, Superintendent Dr. Sasu Mensah said, the majority of commercial drivers who commit road offenses either have not seen the Road Traffic Act or they are simply unable to read the law that regulates their profession.

“Too many people are dying from road crashes and we are doing our part to stem the menace. We will be glad to partner with your organization to deepen sensitization on road safety. The Road Act is the manual for drivers, but these drivers especially commercial drivers are ignorant of it,” he said.



Superintendent Sasu, therefore, welcomed CCF’s decision to complement the efforts of the MTTD to reduce road infractions through sensitization on the relevant portions of the Act.



He agreed with CCF, that, increased knowledge of the law will reduce violation of the law and contribute to a reduction in the prison population, which is consistent with international best practice.