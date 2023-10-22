Police will be responsible for the consequences if the sponsored thugs are allowed to picket at the office of Mahama – MP

File photo

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Police for approving providing security for members of #FixingtheCountry to picket the office of former President John Dramani Mahama.

He slammed them for refusing demonstrators an opportunity to pocket at the Jubilee House during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse but having accepted to allow “sponsored thugs” to picket the residence of Mr. John Dramani Mahama.



The Fixing the Country group has served notice of its intention to picket at the residence of former President John Dramani Mahama over the Airbus scandal.



They claim the government official one mentioned in the scandal was Mr. Mahama and that the Office of Special Prosecutor ought to investigate him.



To press home their demand, they have resolved to picket at the residence of Mr. Mahama until the OSP starts to investigate and prosecute him.



On the same day of their intended picketing, (November 16), the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also announced a clean-up exercise at the residence of Mr. Mahama.

The Wing has therefore warned the organisers of the picketing to reconsider their decision or have themselves to blame.



Reacting to the issue, Dr. Apaak further asked why the Police failed to approve a request by customers of Menzgold to pick up at NAM 1’s office or his residence.



He warned through a tweet that the IGP would have to be blamed for the consequences that arise from the picketing by the group.



“GP won’t allow citizens to picket at Public Places, but will allow gov’t sponsored thugs to picket at the Private Office of an opposition leader? Didn’t same GP prevent MENSGOLD customers from picketing at NAM1’s Office/Residence? Well, GP will be responsible for the consequence!”