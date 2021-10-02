Police will deal decisively with criminals – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of Ghana that the Police and other security agencies will deal decisively with threats posed by criminals.

His assurance comes after parts of the country have lately been saddled with robbery cases and other forms of crimes.



“The Police Service and, indeed, all the other security services, are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates, ” Mr Akufo-Addo said on Friday, October 1.



He called for support from the Police to ensure with them to make their work easier.



Give them much “support and cooperation,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo further indicated that security is a shared responsibility hence the public should cooperate with the personnel to enable them to perform their functions well.

“The prevention and detection of crime a shared responsibility between the police and the public.”



The Ghana Police on Monday, September 27 arrested one Bukari Salifu, who is said to have provided weapons to armed robbers for their expeditions.



Bukari Salifu, 65, was arrested over the weekend following police intelligence.



Prior to his arrest, two suspected robbers who had been arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra road had mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robberies.



But while ostensibly taking the police to the man, the two rather took the crime-combat team to a bush full of other armed robbers.

“There, the police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape,” a press release signed by Acting Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori on Monday, September 27 noted.



The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital, where they died.



They are Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule. Their bodies were deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.