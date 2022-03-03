Police will soon invite Prof Atuguba over coup comment - ASEPA boss predicts

Professor Atuguba at a recent lecture said Ghana maybe ripe for a coup

ECOWAS laments increase coups in sub-region

Barker-Vormawor faces trial over coup comment



Prof Gyampo advises politicians to offer solutions than insinuating coups



Executive Director of the Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has predicted that Professor Raymond Atuguba will be invited by the Police very soon over his coup comments.



According to him, the Police do not have the tact and wisdom to water down growing tensions in ‘Umofia’ – a fictional country used by Nigel Gaisie in his 31st night prophecies which has similar bearings and likeness to Ghana.



In a post on his social media handle, Mensah Thompson suggested that the Police rather work to escalate tensions.

“Prophecy: The Police in the Land of Umofia will invite Prof. Raymond Atuguba very soon, they don’t have the tact and the wisdom to rather work to minimize the growing tension in Umofia…they would rather escalate it! Mark my Words!!” he wrote.



Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana, School of Law, in a recent lecture averred that Ghana maybe ripe for a coup considering the prevailing economic challenges.



He stated that certain conditions for a successful coup to be staged such as a broke economy were already in place.



He advised the government to immediately begin addressing such eminent threats before it escalates.



"We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral Ph.D. student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whiles my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.



"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s Ph.D. thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coup succeed and why others fail’. His case study was Ghana.



"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic." Since his comment, there have been growing calls for his arrest.