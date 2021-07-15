Police yet to receive Bill of Indictment from AG’s office in Kasoa ritual murder case

The bill of indictment has not been made available to the police yet

Police prosecution handling the case of the murder of an 11-year-old in Kasoa for rituals, says they are yet to receive the bill of indictment from the Attorney General’s department.

Chief inspector Charles Annobil sitting in for Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, told an Ofaakor District court on Thursday, July 15 that there has been an indication the bill was ready, however, it was yet to be made available to the police.



Presiding judge Eric Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako was worried about the inability of the police to receive the service despite giving a one-month-long period and an order for the service to ensure all is set for the trial of the matter.



Chief inspector Charles Annobil prayed the court to grant the police some more time to take custody of the bill of the indictment from the AGs office.

The court granted the application and adjourned the hearing to July 29, 2021.



But the family of the murdered 11-year-old Ishmael Abdallah say their hope in the judicial system is waning.